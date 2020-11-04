PHRAGMENTS FROM PHYLLIS: Hitting the high spots at the Britts’

The end of October and the beginning of November are milestones in the Britt household. First comes Halloween – of course, that’s something of a big deal for everyone. Then, for the last 11 years and counting, Oct. 31 is etched in our collective minds as the date of daughter Liz’s marriage to her husband, Vince. Finally, we start November with not only a high feast day in the church – All Saints Day – but that date is also when I was born.
I’m guessing this year Halloween was a little different for most of us. Usually our daughter Cat and her family come to our house for dinner and trick-or-treating. They don’t live in a neighborhood, and there are few places to visit near them, while we live in a very big neighborhood with lots of homes whose residents “leave a light on,” as Tom Bodette would say. But this year they decided to stay home and watch scary movies. That seemed a reasonable alternative, given the current situation with the pandemic and given that Cade and Payton are now 13 and 10 – the teenaged Cade is at the point where he’s ambivalent about this “childish” activity, anyway.
With less hubbub this year I started thinking about Halloween when I was a kid. First of all, when I was 4, we moved from rural Eastern North Carolina to Virginia. My parents were children during the Depression, and frankly until the introduction of TV into their daily lives, they had never heard of Halloween. Think about that. Today, is there anywhere in the U.S. where you could be oblivious to Halloween?
So when I was really little, they were willing to participate in this strange ritual, but it was much less of a big deal. My mother worked in retail from the time I was in first grade, but I don’t remember ever purchasing a costume. We made do with what we had. For me that meant I was a baton twirler in second grade, because I was taking taking baton classes for real, and we had marched in the D.C. Cherry Blossom Parade the year before – so I had a uniform that still fit. The only other costume I recall was when I was about 11 and went as a “Beatnik.” How many of you have a clue what that is? I had black tights, a long black sweater and a beret. With a little make-up and a cigarette in a cigarette holder – how many know what that is? – and I was set.
Sadly, that year is etched in my mind because of one seemingly minor incident. As I and my friends were going through our neighborhood, we came upon two women who were chatting with each other over the fence. They both seemingly had candy while they were standing there, so we all dutifully walked up and said, “Trick-or-treat.” One of the ladies dropped candy in each of our bags, but when I turned to the other woman, she sort-of smirked at me and dropped what I thought was candy in my bag. I soon found that she apparently had been eating her supply of candy and had “tricked” me with her discarded candy wrapper. As I said, I’m sure it meant nothing to her, but, as you can see, I still remember it – and as a relatively shy and insecure pre-teen, I spent way too much time trying to figure out, “Why me?” She didn’t do that to anyone else in our group. All this is to say, if you begrudge participating in such events as Halloween, close your door and turn off your porch light – don’t be mean; this is supposed to be fun for the giver and the give-ee.
Second up in our weekend was Liz and Vince’s anniversary. I tried to tell them that once they had children that their special occasion would have to give way to their kids’ Halloween activities. And I was right. They have found a way to celebrate sometime near their anniversary – last year they went to Paris for a week. This year they’re taking a couple of days at the Grove Park Inn (where they became engaged), but not until later in the month. (I’ve always compared this scenario to my sister-in-law Deb’s anniversary. Her second daughter was born on Deb and Cy’s anniversary. Granted she had absolutely no control over this “conflict,” but their special day, even now, often plays second fiddle to preparing a birthday celebration for Caitlin.)
Finally comes my birthday. And it, too, has often been an afterthought. Tom’s dad used to always send a card with a little money in it, but invariably he would be late because “I forget until I turn the page in the calendar, and then it’s too late to be on time.” This is the hazard of having a birthday at the first of the month, I guess.
With my birthday on Sunday this year, we actually celebrated on the day. Tom always makes créme brûlée for me – my favorite, and his is the best I’ve ever eaten. (And now I can truly say I’ve been on the “créme brûlée tour of the world,” having tried it in virtually every restaurant I ever eaten in – both in the U.S. and, as of last year, in France, as well. Tom’s is still the best.)
In recent years I’ve found that delaying such celebrations has its advantages. For one thing it spreads out the fun. We went to dinner last Thursday, and my friend Susan mentioned my birthday to the server, so she gave a lovely rendition of “Happy Birthday” as she sat my dessert before me. We partied on the day Sunday, but Susan is planning a short shopping trip to the mountains later in the month.
So I will continue to celebrate right up until Thanksgiving. After all, turning 39 (again) is worthy of multiple celebrations, don’t you think?