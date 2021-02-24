PHRAGMENTS FROM PHYLLIS: Food, glorious food – well, some of it, anyway

Are you a good eater? Do you have a concept of what that means in your life?
I was reminded last week that we all may have a different idea of what “good” food means vs. what we have been raised to “like” – whether we really want to, or not.
It all began with my Greenville daughter’s interaction with her elder daughter over, of all things, Brussels sprouts. Pearce, age 8, discovered these tiny little cabbages in recent times and loves them. In fact, she will eat Brussels sprouts over Pop Tarts or pasta or even meat (her previous go-to when she was hungry).
Now, I confess, I think I’m a pretty good eater. I don’t have too many things that I write off as a matter of course – no matter how they are prepared. But then when I start making a list, I realize that I am, in my own way, a picky eater.
I blame some of it on my mother. She was raised in foster care on a farm. She was, near as I can tell, “free labor,” from the age of 4. This was during the Depression, so I will acknowledge that most people in rural North Carolina were struggling to get by. In the household where my mother grew up, they subsisted on a diet of biscuits (cheap and easy to make), left over pork products (after all the good stuff was sold) and whatever fruits and veggies from the fields that were too ripe, too damaged or so plentiful that they could be canned for winter. But all my childhood, my mother drew the line at two things – she never served garden peas, and she never served boiled onions. To hear her tell it, those were the two things they seemed to have in abundance when she was a kid – two things she grew to detest.
So, frankly, I grew up never eating garden peas. The result is that I never served peas to my kids either. I just don’t like them. Yes, I will eat them if they’re buried in vegetable soup or, occasionally when it’s embarrassing to pick the peas out of chicken pot pie in front of folks I don’t want to look at me funny – the old “Business, By the Book” luncheons come to mind. There I would sit with other local business folks whom I might like to impress – I couldn’t be picking the peas out of a dish like a 4-year-old, now could I? Two of my kids apparently grew up OK with peas, despite their mother; however, my daughter Cat is decidedly the product of my bias. She, indeed, even as an adult with impressionable kids, has no shame when it comes to ferreting out every single pea hidden in her food. She will not eat them – ever. Yet, her daughter, Payton, loves peas and will choose them over many other more “normal,” in my view, veggies.
There are few other food items that I absolutely will not eat. I don’t like papaya – tasted like gym socks smell to me. I am one of the 40% of humans for whom cilantro tastes like soap, so I avoid that. I, sadly, cannot eat avocado – after the birth of my twins I developed a severe intolerance for avocado, so I can no longer eat it without dire consequences. (Oddly, enough, my daughter Cat developed the same problem after the birth of her first child. Weird.) And I don’t like cooked kale – too bitter.
At the same time, I grew up loving black-eyed peas, field peas, okra (fried or grilled only), collards and cabbage, fried fatback and grits, while my husband, who grew up in Virginia, dislikes grits but really likes hominy. Yuk!
And I don’t like Brussels sprouts. So my granddaughter’s penchant toward these bitter little cabbage wannabes is a mystery to me. My husband loves them and has recently discovered they are a great addition to a tray of grilled veggies. (I wonder why it took us so long to see how easy and healthy it is to take a variety of vegetables, add some chicken or beef, add a few spices and maybe some type of sauce - vinegar, soy sauce, teriyaki, etc. – and grill them. Delicious – well, except for Brussels sprouts.)
But what is normal in the arena of food?
My friend Susan grew up in Pennsylvania Dutch country and mostly doesn’t eat vegetables. (If you grew up in the South, the food in a Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, diner will be very familiar – pretty much just like home.) My friend will eat green beans (only if cooked Southern style) and salad, but that pretty much does it for greens.
And Susan has one serious bias against liver and onions. Now, I really like liver, if it’s fried to a crisp and covered in onions and gravy. I find this is one food item that too often those of us who like it resort to “but you haven’t eaten it the way I make it.” My friend’s response is perfect – “Is it still liver?”
So back to my granddaughter. I think experience is everything. She started life with an allergy to dairy products. On Pearce’s first birthday Liz decided she’d deviate from the “absolutely no dairy” diet and let Pearce have a “smash cake.” With some coaxing from her Auntie Cat, Pearce finally stuck her hand in the cake, took one lick of the icing, and returned to her preferred cucumbers. To this day she won’t eat most things white – maybe somehow she unconsciously associates white with dairy. She doesn’t drink milk. Only recently has she started eating any ice cream other than chocolate. And though she loves pizza, don’t remind her that it has cheese on it. Her mom has a perpetual battle getting this daughter to eat carbohydrates. While her sister Clarke will opt for cereal or a Pop Tart for breakfast, Pearce wants meat – and Brussels sprouts.
So who’s the real picky eater? Not me, of course. There’s obviously something wrong with everyone else, right?