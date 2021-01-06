PHRAGMENTS FROM PHYLLIS: Entering the new year with joy and happy memories

Today (Wednesday) is Epiphany, the official end of the 12 days of Christmas, and I’m happy to report that despite the pandemic and continued concerns over the spread of COVID-19, the Britt household had a pretty normal Christmas. Oh, we stuck with our “bubble” of folks we have seen regularly and who we know are staying as safe as they can during this difficult time. But we tried to make the best of it.
Both of my local children, Mac and Cat, plus their families managed to come to my house for Christmas.
Tom and I spent Christmas morning as we have often done, enjoying breakfast at Cat’s house. Despite their ages – now 13 and 11 – grandchildren Cade and Payton still maintain a bit of awe and wonder at the joys of Christmas. The Brown family now has two cats, Phoenix and Midnight, and I think Cade and Payton had as much fun watching the cats’ reactions to the festivities as they had opening presents. They are also old enough to begin to appreciate how much fun it is to watch someone else open a present they either made or selected specifically for them.
Tom and I then came home to get dinner ready for the onslaught, and everyone arrived at our house around 3 p.m. I have often mentioned that I tend to go overboard at Christmas. My excuse is that I’m not the parent – and now not the grandparent – who buys my kids a gift every time I go to Walmart, so I make up for it at Christmas and birthdays. (That’s my excuse, and I’m sticking to it.) I had promised my family that I’d try to cut back this year, and I think I made great strides. Last year I had close to 15 gifts for each person in my family. This year the number was closer to seven or eight.
My only complaint about Christmas Day is one I’ve shared before. When my kids were little, we started a tradition of taking turns opening gifts, so we each could savor the moment when someone saw a gift for the first time. (Daughter Cat and her family still do this.) The process worked well when there were five of us – and it made Christmas last until nearly lunchtime. But that system gets cumbersome when your numbers are up to 11 this year and 15 in alternating years. (Liz and Vince and girls spend every other Christmas at his parents’ house.) I miss it, though. Once again this year I missed seeing my grandchildren – and even my children – open each gift. I realized at the end of the evening that I wasn’t even sure they had gotten what I gave them.
We traveled to Greenville to celebrate a belated Christmas with Liz and family. As I reported last week, I had asked for a list of potential items to give granddaughters Pearce and Clarke and ended up giving them the beloved L.O.L. Dolls. Having now seen them, I’m not sure what all the hype is about, but the girls were happy.
When we first walked into the Bartges house with gifts, I had to laugh at my son-in-law, who thinks I tend to do too much. The last couple of years I’ve found it’s easier for me to keep track of what I’ve purchased by putting each person’s gifts in a separate Christmas bag – I buy enough of those 99-cent bags from TJ Maxx and go from there. Anyway, when we walked in the door, Vince looked at the four bags and said, “Is this all there is?” I replied, “Yes, I tried to cut back some.” He looked at me, smiled and hugged me with a hearty “Thank You!” He honestly couldn’t believe I could do it.
While we were there, my Greenville granddaughters gave us an impressive demonstration of their prowess on their new hoverboards. Liz mentioned it’s not easy. These devices start moving as soon as you put the first foot on the board, so you have to set your feet and maintain your balance while the thing is already moving. I was unwilling to try after watching Pearce doing spins on hers. Besides, she was wearing a helmet and elbow pads. I would have had to try with no back-up. In my mind all I could see was me stepping onto the board, losing my footing and falling flat on my bum – not a risk I was willing to take.
Payton’s birthday was on Dec. 30. Because her house is well-hidden from the road, I decided to rent one of those yard signs to put in my yard – a sign like the ones I’ve often seen in front of local schools on special occasions. I have to say it was very cool. Thank you, SignGypsies.
We ended last week with a small New Year’s celebration at my friend Susan’s house (again, part of our established “bubble").
My Christmas, of course, continued until today, since my friend Brenda once again gifted me with 12 days of Christmas gifts.
As I reflect on this Christmas past, I am particularly touched by several gifts. I’m always thrilled to get family portraits, and I was not disappointed – a recent picture of the Britt kids – Ariah, Thomas and Maddie – in addition to bracelets made with 4-year-old Maddie’s help; a photo album of the Bartges family through the years, as well as a painting done by 8-year-old Pearce; And a picture of “Our Flock,” a tree with a listing of our seven grandchildren, along with earrings picked out by Payton. And my husband never ceases to impress. His major gift to me was a vintage bracelet made with Etruscan coins (a tribute to my continuing love of Latin and Roman history).
All in all, I have entered 2021 with a special appreciation of my family and their thoughtfulness.