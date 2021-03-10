PHRAGMENTS FROM PHYLLIS: Enjoying something that used to be familiar

Last Friday I did something I haven’t done in more than a year. I went to lunch with some friends I first met through the North Augusta Chamber more than 20 years ago.
We were a small group – five, in fact. Those attending included Brenda Baratto, Roni Geiselhart, Brenda’s daughter Sara and my daughter Cat.
We met at The Larder in Hammond’s Ferry. We chose there in part because the restaurant has a pleasant outdoor dining area, and the weather was perfect for it.
Even though three of us have had a Covid vaccine, we still were trying to minimize close personal contact. At the same time, the two of our group from the next generation have both seriously limited their contact with the real world over the last year. Cat’s kids are still going to school virtually, and Sara’s two just returned to school five days a week last week.
We sat at a pretty large table. We weren’t 6 feet apart, but we were fairly well separated.
(It still takes me by surprise some of the things we are compelled to do in preparation for being with folks who are normally outside our “bubble.”)
But the real joy was the conversation. Brenda had moved a few years ago, and is continuing process of “downsizing” begun before the pandemic hit full force. As a result, she has spent the last year going through old papers and had a couple of things for me. Among them was an article she had cut out of The Star when an exhibit at the Aiken County Museum called the “Ladies of Aiken County Room” welcomed Mim Woodring as a part of the exhibit. Mim, some of you may recall, and her husband, Sam, owned and operated The Star newspaper from 1954 until 1998, when they sold the business to Aiken Communications, which also includes the Aiken Standard. The article reminded me of what an impact Mim, in particular, had on this community. Not only was she the first woman President of the S.C. Press Association, but she spent 12 years on Aiken County Council and many, many years on the Aiken County Library Board of Trustees. The article also brought to mind a photo that used to hang in Sam and Mim’s office. It was a luncheon for certain members of the press, held in the White House during the administration of John F. Kennedy. And anyone who was around during the Woodring era will recall the notes Mim would send to everyone she knew upon graduation or marriage, illness, death, etc.
Anyway, last Friday the five of us spent a good two hours catching up, checking on how we all have fared during this last year, what we are looking forward to as we become accustomed to our “new normal,” and reminiscing. Again, some of you may recall that Roni spent a number of years at the N.A. Chamber, while Brenda started life in North Augusta at the Chamber and went on to work at, then become director of, the Aiken County Museum.
Along with the reminiscences, we got a glimpse of what the younger generation has been dealing with over the last year. Cat and Sara compared notes on life with kids at home 24/7, after spending most of their adult lives as working women before the pandemic hit. Both exchanged their respective “horror stories” of trying to get pre-teens and teens to understand their role in a family. By that I mean the two modern young women have had to retrain children at home all the time how important it is for everyone to pull their own weight – Don’t get a new glass every time you get a drink. Don’t throw your dirty clothes on the floor, particularly when the hamper is two feet away. Don’t expect laundry to magically be washed, folded and put away; you are perfectly capable of doing the laundry. Don’t expect a gourmet dinner on the table every night; you are old enough to fix your own breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, etc., at least sometime. Don’t think it’s OK to spend the day watching TV or playing video games; you need sunshine, exercise, a change of scenery. And don’t fight with your brother/sister; if I have to get involved, it won’t be pretty. I guess I get this as much as anyone, since I grew up with a mom who worked full time outside the home, as did I and as did Brenda. Being at home with their kids all day is a new experience and, as I’ve watched my daughter, I’ve learned it’s a delicate dance for everyone to get along all the time.
Then there’s the issue of depression. After a year at home, I’ve decided I’m a “social introvert” – I’m not sure that’s the right term, but you get the idea. (Someone at lunch called it an “extroverted introvert.”) I remember clearly in high school someone I considered to be a friend telling me, “For a long time I thought you were ‘stuck up,’ but I finally realized you’re really very shy.” That has been my life. I’m an introvert who, at the same time, doesn’t function well long term without significant interaction with other people. I think one of the reasons I became a journalist was that it gave me a valid reason to talk to people, to ask questions I might want to know but would never ask if I were just attending a party or a meeting. I’m interested in other folks’ stories, but would be afraid to ask.
The luncheon last week was a welcome experience with the outside world. I’ve mentioned before that I discovered since March 2020 that I really do like my husband, that I’m mostly OK being stranded at home with him. But after 12 months, I need other people – I need the conversation about nothing and about something; I need to see the smiling faces of folks I know; I need to be reminded I’m not on an island but part of a greater community of people who are all in this boat with me.
I’m hoping the coming months will bring more chances to see people. Last week’s lunch was truly fun and a real boost to my personal morale.