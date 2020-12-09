PHRAGMENTS FROM PHYLLIS: Christmas is coming ... so let’s take a safari

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been consumed with Christmas since Dec. 1. I’ve almost finished decorating, so I’m now in the throes of shopping (mostly online, of course).
As our grandkids get older, I find that I have set a bar for myself that gets more difficult to live up to.
I have always abhorred gift cards, though I realize that there are folks who’d rather have the equivalent of money over a gift they didn’t know they wanted. As the grandkids get older – with seven of them ranging in age from 16 to 4 – a few have started to hint just that. I have to wonder if they don’t trust YaYa to know what a teen or near-teen wants.
Yet I persevere.
Then there’s the question of fairness. I try to even out the amount I spend on each child (all now very much adults, of course) and grandchild, but that, too, gets more and more difficult. So I do at least try to be sure each grandchild has about the same number of gifts to open.
This year I resolved to stick to the mantra “something you want, something you need, something to wear, something to read.” I started out OK with this, but as time grows closer to Christmas, I’m now finding what I consider the perfect gifts, when I’ve already fulfilled the aforementioned mantra. Oh well, my family will just have to deal.
We had our Greenville girls, Clarke and Pearce, at our house for the weekend, while their parents attended an adult party for a friend who’s turning 40.
It’s a different world these days. Where we used to always plan a breakfast and maybe a lunch out while they’re here, we now have to come up with things they’ll all eat at our house. (Tom’s newest effort involves Christmas tree-shaped cinnamon buns.) The thought of taking at least four grandchildren out while keeping them socially distanced or masked (when not eating, of course) is daunting.
So we ate at home and determined to come up with something fun to do while the girls were here.
My friend Susan has been dying to go to Eudora Farms, and originally her grandkids were coming last weekend from Seneca; however, her 5-year-old granddaughter’s teacher tested positive for COVID-19, and the family is now in quarantine.
As a result, Susan asked if we’d be interested in going to Eudora Farms, and would we let her tag along. For the uninitiated, Eudora Farms is advertised as a drive-thru safari with around 200 animals, ranging from camels to burros, ostriches and emus, goats, llamas, zebras, and all manner of bulls, buffalo, etc.
So Saturday morning we set forth to Salley with Tom, Susan and grandchildren Cade, 13; Payton, 10; Pearce, 7, and Clarke, 5.
My daughter Cat had insisted she wanted no part of it, largely because you can buy feed and offer it to the animals through your open window. “The last thing I want is animal slobber all over me,” she had protested.
And I’ll admit, it was something of an adventure. Most of the kids were reluctant to offer food, though Susan was ready and willing. (We were told up front not to try to feed the zebras. “They bite,” said a safari employee.) Clarke was in something of a panic even with her window rolled up, until she climbed between Tom and Payton in our far back seat – where the windows can’t roll down. Then she thought it was great fun.
I was taken aback by two things. First, some of the buffalo had horns so big that I wondered how they could hold their heads up – probably 5 or 6 inches in diameter close to their ears and then nearly three feet long. Second, camels are smarter than we may give them credit – Susan was feeding one from the front seat, when he obviously recognized where the source of the food was – in a plastic container on the console between the front seats. After eating what she offered, he stuck his head all the way into the car and tried to take the entire container of kibble. I pulled it out of his mouth, and fortunately he retreated. Susan said, “That’s the first time I’ve ever had a camel head in my lap.”
We concluded our safari without further incident, except for the fact that the only bathrooms they offer are port-o-lets – and I refuse to use such things. Since Eudora Farms is nearly an hour from my house (plus there’s a bridge out on the route I normally take through Wagener), the need for a pit stop was necessary for some of our group.
In any event, we returned home happy to have gone on a safari that didn’t require 15 hours in a plane.
If you’re contemplating a safari of your own, be aware that Eudora Farms is open until Dec. 31, but then will close for the winter until March.
For more information, Eudora Farms is located at 219 Salem Lane, Salley.
Believe me, it’s worth the trip.
Now back to the usual Christmas hubbub.