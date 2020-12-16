PHRAGMENTS FROM PHYLLIS: Christmas is a time for nostalgia

It’s funny the memories that surface during the Christmas season.
This week I spent a lot of time wrapping presents, decorating my house, writing Christmas cards – and reminiscing as memories came forth.
When I was little, every year my mother bought a box of 100 Christmas cards and sent them all. They were always an assortment that included everything from Santa Clauses to nativity scenes. We had lots of relatives in North Carolina whom we rarely saw, so this was a time to connect in some small way.
But think about it, when was the last time you sent 100 Christmas cards? Long ago, as the price of postage rose, I decided that if I expected to see you during the holidays, I would not send you a Christmas card. My list dwindled to about 25 or 30 each year.
In addition, because my cards went to people I might not see, some years I have resorted to the dreaded Christmas letter to catch people up. I must admit I have often held such letters in low esteem. They seem to be a chance for the writers to remind you how perfect their families are – Johnny just got into Harvard; Susie is the next Picasso; Billy is a star football player at his high school; I just got a huge promotion ... Well, you get the idea. Truth be told though, I sometimes secretly enjoy these letters. They give you an insight into the lives of people you do care about – and what they care about.
With the pandemic, I ended up sending around 75 Christmas cards. (At the price of a stamp these days, normally I’d think twice about sending so many cards; however, since I’m not going anywhere, I am saving money and felt I could afford to spend the extra money.) For the typical 25 I did write a personal note and included family photos. The rest went to people I normally see at church or in our bridge group or my book club or former colleagues, etc. – people I mostly haven’t seen at least since last March.
As I wrote, I thought about Mim Woodring. Mim would write around 50 personal notes every month, not just Christmas. She’d send Christmas cards, of course, but as many North Augustans can attest, if your wedding appeared in The Star, you’d get a note on your anniversary each year. If Mim knew you, she’d send birthday cards, congratulations on new babies or graduations or promotions and more. She would send sympathy cards. All of these would be personal notes written on her monogrammed stationery. Not many folks do this anymore.
And at Christmas she would put together baskets for all the folks she knew who had been widowed during the year – I have often wondered if, when Sam died, anyone thought to do the same for her.
Anyway, in addition to Christmas cards, I spent much time wrapping gifts and thinking about Christmases past.
Around the time I was in fourth grade, my mother would put gifts in boxes and leave instructions for me to wrap them after school. (My mother worked in a department store, so during Christmastime she was working long hours and thought I could be trusted to handle wrapping.) I must confess around that time I figured out how to open packages that were for me and rewrap them without getting caught – I got really good at it. Of course, this activity has now been an object lesson for my children and my grandchildren. I warn them of the hazards with the example of the year I opened one package and found a pair of boots that were exactly what I wanted. But on Christmas morning, the boots weren’t under the tree. Later that day, I figured out what happened when I opened a gift from my boyfriend – a pair of boots that weren’t nearly as perfect as the ones I had snuck and seen. I’m guessing my boyfriend had asked my mother what he could get me, and she said she’d take the boots she bought back if he wanted to pick out a pair for his gift to me. (I can’t be certain, because I couldn’t really ask my mother or my boyfriend, now could I?) I have always regretted sneaking a peek – if I hadn’t, I never would have known what might have been.
Wrapping gifts again always reminds me of Mim. I learned from her the beauty of wired ribbon. Mim would order what must have been hundreds of yards of ribbon from Georgia Wholesale Florists (in those days run by friends in North Augusta). She mastered making the most elegant packages by tying a simple bow with the wired ribbon. I don’t think I’ll ever be as good as she, but I learned that even I can make an attractive bow using that ribbon.
Next on my list is to finish decorating my house with magnolia branches. When we lived in our first house here, we had magnificent magnolia trees and a huge holly bush that made decorating easy. Then, when we moved into the home we’ve lived in for 30 years now, I insisted we plant a magnolia tree. I realized this year my magnolia is now huge, and pulling 30 or 40 branches will hardly be noticed.
After spending the last week fluctuating between today and Christmases past, I realize that perhaps half the fun of the holidays is the feeling you get as you walk through those time-honored traditional activities we sometimes take for granted. Maybe the good news of the pandemic, at least for me, is a reminder of why we do the things we do during this time of year. I'm trying not to dwell on the things about this time of year that make me sad – I had a late-term miscarriage three days before Christmas; Tom’s grandmother died on Christmas Day; Christmas was the last time I saw my daddy alive before he died the next January; my son-in-law’s sister died way too young (and suddenly) in a past December; and this Christmas is the first without Tom’s dad, who has been such a huge presence in our lives for my entire life as a Britt. Such things make holidays a real mixture of melancholy for the sad times and joy for the treasured memories.
This year I’m trying hard to focus on the joy.