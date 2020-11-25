PHRAGMENTS FROM PHYLLIS: Celebrating the dash of a good man

How do you measure a successful life? Last week I had some time to think about this.
We all attend our fair share of funerals. After all, none of us gets out of this world alive.
But as we laid my father-in-law to rest, I had a chance to contemplate celebrating a life well-lived.
First, let me say that long ago I had a glimpse into a more cynical view. I worked with a teacher whose husband committed suicide at the age of 49. There were some very difficult circumstances that led to this man’s awful decision, but this is not really my point right now. My husband and I attended this man’s funeral, which was held in the largest church in our town. The sanctuary was packed. As we came out of the church at the end of the service, Tom and I were discussing the fact that one testament to the man was the number of people attending the funeral. There happened to be an elderly woman walking beside us, and she heard our conversation. She turned to us and said, “My advice to you is this: if you want a lot of people at your funeral, die young.”
In the ensuing years I’ve thought about this often. On some levels it’s true. The older we get, for most of us our world shrinks. We are involved in fewer activities that bring us in contact with others, and we begin to lose friends along the way. I remember Tom’s grandmother observing that she was the only one left in her peer group. All her friends and most of her family – sisters, brother, husband, even her daughter-in-law – had died before her. She was, in many ways, alone.
So last week, as the plans for our final goodbyes to Tom’s 96-year-old dad were being made, I, frankly, wasn’t sure what to expect.
But I quickly learned that the influence of Charlie Britt was still very real for a lot of people.
As I’ve explained before, my father-in-law was a captain with the Norfolk (Va.) Fire and Rescue, but he retired more than 30 years ago. It would be so easy for his influence to have faded through the years.
But the band of brothers that is the Norfolk Fire Department knows how to give a send-off that those of us who loved him will not soon forget.
Granddad (as I have called my father-in-law since my first child was born) was a veteran of World War II, so he was entitled to either the Navy’s or the fire department’s participation in his funeral. His children chose the fire department. Retired battalion commander Marcia Hawkins coordinated the fire department’s part in the funeral, and she thought of everything.
There was an honor guard watching over Granddad from the visitation through the entire funeral. A fire truck stood watch outside the funeral home and led the funeral procession to the cemetery. (As a side note, this was the first time I had been in a funeral procession that had to travel a very busy interstate. It’s not quite like being in North Augusta, where most of us pull over and stop until the entire funeral procession passes. On the interstate there wasn’t much respect for the line of cars, despite its being led by a big fire truck.)
The fire department chaplain officiated at the service. One of the speakers was a retired fireman, Bob Cowan, whom Granddad had trained. Despite the fact that Bob is my age, he has kept in touch with Granddad, visiting every Friday night (until the pandemic hit, of course) and taking “Captain Uncle Charlie” to dinner or bringing dinner in for an evening of WWII movies.
Also in attendance at the funeral was Norfolk’s assistant city manager, and the assistant fire chief spoke about what my father-in-law has meant to the city.
As we traveled to the cemetery, there were several fire trucks with firemen standing at attention along the way. And as we entered the cemetery gates, we were greeted by a sight I’ve seen many times in North Augusta – an archway formed by two ladder fire trucks with the American flag draped between them. I felt like I was home, and it was particularly comforting.
At graveside, Tom and his sisters were presented with Granddad’s badge, his official fireman’s hat and, of course, the American flag that had been covering the casket.
With the pandemic, things were a bit complicated. The governor of Virginia has reinstated a limit of 25 people at any gathering. At the visitation, the folks at the funeral home paced the number of folks in the room to keep the numbers down, but there was a steady stream of people. In addition to numerous firefighters and family, there were so many people whose lives were impacted by Tom’s dad – the kid Granddad saved from a fully involved fire in his neighborhood, who now is grown with a child of his own, neighbors who were beneficiaries of his many kindnesses and more.
Most of the grandchildren were able to attend, and it was a real blessing for them to see that the man they loved so dearly and already miss so much was also cherished by a host of people he had touched throughout his life.
Whether you called him Charlie, Red, Captain Britt, Capt. Uncle Charlie or Dad or Granddad, Charles Britt definitely has made a lasting impression on this earth. And he’s proof that you can live to the ripe old age of 96 and still have a lot of people at your funeral.
We in the Britt family wish fervently that we could have had a lot more time with Granddad. At the same time we were honored and humbled by the community response to his life and death. There will be difficult days ahead, particularly with the holidays coming up, but we will be able to look back on his life and know that he made an indelible mark on all he came in contact with. Charles Edward Britt, Jr., wasn’t a celebrity in the traditional sense, but he was an important part of so many lives.
So I’ve concluded you don’t have to die young to have a lot of folks at your funeral. You just have to live a life of genuine love and service to your fellow man.
Granddad, yours was a life well-lived. Thank you for the standard you have set for your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rest In Peace.