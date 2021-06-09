PHRAGMENTS FROM PHYLLIS: Celebrating birthdays from the other side

It’s always fun to get a chance to be there when any of my grandkids has a birthday, and last weekend was no exception.
Granddaughter Clarke was turning 6 on this past Monday, so they decided to have a pool party on the Saturday before to celebrate. Clarke also graduated from kindergarten last Friday, so there were two reasons to celebrate – school’s out for the summer, and Clarke is 6.
Of course, my daughter Liz had reasoned that usually many parents with young children take that first weekend of “freedom” as their chance finally to take a vacation. Liz had thought a lot of folks would head out of town immediately, so they invited everyone in Clarke’s class (about 16), along with a few other friends. But as the day drew nigh, my daughter realized with the number of parents who would stay with their kids at the party, plus the number of siblings who would come and the number of relatives who were going to show up (two cousins and their parents – my other daughter Cat and her husband – and two grandparents, Tom and me), the number of attendees quickly rose to upwards of 40 people.
It was fun for me to be someone who mostly just needed to show up, rather than serving in my former role as the one handling all the details. Liz and Vince had planned pizza, drinks, a koala cake (Clarke’s choice) plus mini-pies from a local shop that makes all sorts of divine pies. I did help with the set-up, as did a number of other adults, but Liz and Vince did all the worrying.
Two other grandchildren came, as well. Cade and Payton and their parents came to the party. Watching the interaction among the cousins is always fun, and this time was no exception.
Friends from Charleston likewise came with their two little girls, so my daughter had four additional adults and four additional children spending the night.
It’s always fun to watch all these kids together. Despite Cade, 13, and Payton, 11, being somewhat older, they still are so good with their younger cousins. So with the other guests, we had the two older kids with Clarke, now 6, sister Pearce, 8, and their friends Zoey, 7, and Riley, 3. I don’t think there was a harsh word among them the entire weekend.
It was interesting likewise to see the gifts Clarke received. I’d say everyone had gotten the word that right now she is loving reading, having asked for “chapter books.” Though she’s only just completed kindergarten, Clarke is reading like a champ, so the many books she got will be well-used. This granddaughter also loves to color and to work puzzles, so she got several coloring books, art supplies, puzzles and such.
It’s always an adventure to visit my Greenville daughter. I marvel at the variety of restaurants and fun places to be. After the party, we ate Saturday night at a Thai restaurant, a definite adventure for me. The Thai offerings around here are limited, but the choices are endless in Greenville. For example, I’ve only recently learned that there are different types of curry. What I think of with Thai food includes things like lemon grass, dishes with yellow curry and rice. In fact there’s a whole other world of curry products, most notably red curry. Dishes with red curry tend to be a bit hot, but delicious.
From there we went to Molly and Myles, an ice cream shop on steroids. They have every possible dipping option for waffle cones (everything from Butterfinger-dipped to sprinkles-dipped and pop rocks, as well as cones dipped in every conceivable cereal – fruit loops, Cheerios, Rice Krispies, you name it).
And Sunday we went to a place called “Gather.” If you’ve ever been to a food court in a mall, it’s a little like that, only way better. There is a square lined by what look like storage units each with a different food vendor. Clarke had asked if we could go to this place, and it was an excellent adventure. There’s a shop there called HenDough, which offers chicken dishes and homemade doughnuts. Now I’ve been to many a doughnut shop, but this one surpasses any I’ve ever experienced. We got a variety of doughnuts – glazed, of course, plus Boston cream, chocolate raspberry, turtle, sprinkles, etc., and my favorite, creme brûlée. The last one even had a caramelized sugar glaze much like the burnt sugar over the best real creme brûlée. Delicious.
But I looked around and thought how funny it is that the more things change, the more they stay the same. If you look around, shopping malls are going away. Augusta still has one, and a nice one it is. But if you go to Charleston or Greenville, most shopping options are in complexes of shops laid out more like a little town. I don’t quite understand the reason behind the change from shopping in a climate-controlled environment with a gathering of numerous places to eat at the food court to a series of shops that you can only get to by walking in the freezing cold, the rain or the 95-degree weather.
And now we’re doing the same thing with the food court. In Greenville the attraction of Gather is that it’s a huge, open-air courtyard surrounded by the glorified food trucks with all manor of food choices. In addition to the gourmet doughnut shop were options for pizza, sushi, cheese steak sandwiches, lobster rolls, pasta, burgers, Cuban food, beer and even mimosas. Kids are free to run around a huge open space with lots of seating options, while families enjoy their food and drink.
It was great fun. If you’re ever in Greenville, check it out or look it up at www.gathergreenville.com.