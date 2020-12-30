PHRAGMENTS FROM PHYLLIS: Becoming a ‘smart’ parent at Christmas

One of my children learned a valuable lesson this Christmas. If you want to look like the hero – or if you want Santa to look like the hero – you have to be a little selfish.
Yes, I know it’s the season of giving, of selflessness, of good will toward men (and children). But in order for the parents not to be disappointed, they have to save themselves.
Let me explain.
I always ask my three children what their children might want from us for Christmas. As a result, I usually get a short list of things from which I can choose a couple and then add whatever I think of to give them, as well.
This year Liz gave me a few ideas, including the fact that both Pearce and Clarke had asked for L.O.L. Dolls. Now, I have no idea what an L.O.L. Doll is, but I found them on line, ordered two and prepared for Christmas. I let Liz know, so she wouldn’t share that idea with the other grandparents and so she could write that item off her list for the girls.
Fast forward to Christmas Day. First, let me say that it was Liz’s year to be at her in-laws’ for Christmas. (Her husband’s family alternates spending Christmas and Thanksgiving, so everyone tries to be there.) They had planned ahead and had most things delivered to Vince’s parents and were ready for a happy Christmas.
Christmas morning came, and I get a text from Liz saying, “I hope you got the L.O.L. Dolls ... Pearce is being pretty ungrateful.” My daughter explained that with the opening of each gift, Pearce would say, “I asked Santa for an L.O.L. Doll.” She did not understand why Santa didn’t bring what she asked for.
Christmas can be tough for a barely 8-year-old. Kids have been under the impression that you ask Santa, and he brings you something on your list. So when you don’t get what you ask for, you begin to wonder if you might be on the “naughty list.” I can see an 8-year-old really questioning what she’s done. (And since Pearce is by-and-large a really good kid, this could definitely mess with her head.)
Liz was, of course, disappointed that Pearce was disappointed. Oh, the girls did receive plenty of cool stuff – a hoverboard, a Nintendo Switch, etc. But the L.O.L. Dolls were still at my house.
I told my daughter this was a lesson for her – a lesson I, too, learned the hard way. I explained to her that when she was Pearce’s age, my mother would ask me what my kids wanted for Christmas. Invariably I would tell my mother what came to mind easily – and that was, more often than not, the thing they had mentioned the most.
The problem became exactly what happened this year. Christmas would come, and the most-requested item wasn’t under the tree. How do you explain that Santa knew MeMo (my mother) was getting the desired item, so he moved on to other gifts – or that their parents didn’t get what they wanted either?
I said to my daughter that it took me a couple of years to realize the answer was to hold back the thing highest on their list so Santa or Mom and Dad could give that special gift. That may sound a little selfish. After all, the idea is for those of us able to do so to try to make sure our children get something they really want for Christmas. It shouldn’t matter who gives it to them, right?
Well, that depends. I still remember a conversation with a friend who had two older kids and then another child when the bigger ones were teens. When the youngest was 5, she got up Christmas morning and opened all her presents. She was duly thrilled with the presents she received, but her mother found her a short time later, looking very blue. When the mom asked what was the problem – after all, she had received all sorts of wonderful things – the 5-year-old said, “I love all my toys ... but I didn’t get anything from you.” Try explaining to a 5-year-old that Santa’s gifts were a collaboration with you. The child was disappointed; the mom was super-disappointed; and no one could fix that easily.
Christmas is tough on parents. We work so hard to do something special for our kids, if we can, and it raises our expectations as much as it does for the child. I think only when the child becomes a parent in his/her own right does he/she appreciate how much we were hoping for as the giver. Even now, I feel that pressure. I want it all to be perfect. The good news is that my adult children are now at the stage that they insist I don’t have to do nearly as much as I do – which makes me want to do more, of course.
And more good news – if we’re doing things right – and I think all three of my kids are – our children are well-aware of the real meaning of Christmas, well-aware that gift-giving is an attempt to do something extra special for those we love because of the gift God gave us.
But when you’re little, as most of my grandchildren are, it’s tough not to get caught up in the secular expectations of Santa Claus.
And in the future, I think Liz will no longer tell me the “best” thing on her kids’ lists – and that’s OK.
*****
As has been pointed out by several, come Friday, for once hindsight will be truly 2020. Looking at the year just past, here’s hoping 2021 is better. Happy New Year.