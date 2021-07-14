PHRAGMENTS FROM PHYLLIS: A local treasure, a local liability?

My husband and I came here a long time ago with DuPont and the Savannah River Site (then called the Savannah River Plant). Recognizing that DuPont gave up the running of SRS in the late 1980s, you can see that it’s been awhile.
Through the years, we watched a lot of changes to the Site, as well as to the community.
First, when we moved here, many people who grew up in North Augusta and Aiken still referred to SRS as the “Bomb Plant,” despite the fact that there was never a single bomb made there.
But even in the late ‘70s there were some hard feelings over the plant. A number of communities were displaced, the largest of which was Ellenton. New Ellenton was borne out of many of those folks whose homes were either moved or razed to make way for the new nuclear production facility. Remember, the announcement of the impending construction of the Savannah River Plant was made by then President Harry Truman in 1950, in the wake of a nuclear bomb detonation made by the Soviet Union – this event is largely credited with the ensuing Cold War.
The result was that many, many local residents experienced the upheavals. As those small communities were moved or destroyed, thousands of construction workers moved in, causing a real strain on the local infrastructure. Mobile homes went up everywhere throughout the county; subdivisions began to be built – subdivisions like Crosland Park in Aiken and the homes on Metz Drive and Atomic Road in North Augusta; local stores struggled to keep up with the demands.
When we moved here the nuclear reactors at the Site were still running, and my husband, Tom, was an engineer in one of them. His career has spanned full operation of the Site to now, when his focus is on the safe permanent disposal of the waste that came out of those years of operations.
I have been here long enough to remember a time when employees at the plant were not allowed to talk about what they were doing – even with their families. Then at the 25th anniversary of the Site, as the Cold War was waning, things changed. There was an open house for families in which we were able to tour the reactors and begin to understand the inner workings of what our spouses, neighbors and friends were doing every day.
Most recently, I think I’ve mentioned that in January of 2020 I was named to the SRS Citizens Advisory Board, which is a part of the Environmental Management Site-Specific Advisory Board (EMSSAB), which oversees such boards at every government nuclear facility under the Department of Energy. Our job is identified as providing “advice, information, and recommendations on issues affecting the environmental management program…” at SRS. In normal circumstances the local CAB meets quarterly to discuss such things as safe clean-up, waste management and disposal, assessment of risks facing the Site, etc. Also in a normal year we give the public lots of opportunity to weigh in on those recommendations.
With all that in mind, I’ve tried over the last year-and-a-half to become better informed. Yes, I’ve lived in the shadow of the inner workings of SRS for more than 40 years. Yes, I’ve attended numerous CAB meetings as a reporter. However, I’m not a scientist – and that’s the very reason I applied to join the CAB. Through the years I have often been shocked at the lack of knowledge regarding SRS in our community. I thought as a true layperson I could see things the way a “normal” person sees them.
The first hurdle was acronyms. Our introductory handbook has two pages, single-spaced, of acronyms in “common” use by DOE. And they’re not acronyms that roll off the tongue – like the one above, EMSSAB. How does anyone remember groups of initials like that?
So I’ve tried to learn a few things. I took classes on the history and mission of SRS at USCA’s Academy of Lifelong Learning. I joined Citizens for Nuclear Technology Awareness (CNTA).
And last weekend I visited the SRS Heritage Museum for the first time. Located on Laurens Street in downtown Aiken, the museum is dedicated first and foremost to the many families displaced by the construction of the 300-square-mile facility. One of the first things you see in the museum is the sign that was placed at the entrance to Ellenton – “It is hard to understand why our town must be destroyed to make a bomb that will destroy someone else’s town that they love as much as we love ours – but we feel that they picked not just the best spot in the U.S, but the best spot in the world.”
The museum has a wall of photos of the residents of old Ellenton, as well as other small communities now gone, like Dunbarton. There is a room of artifacts from those displaced families and the now defunct businesses that were impacted by the construction of the post-war facility – day-to-day items like a few of the radios on which locals heard the announcement of what was about to happen. Then there is a series of rooms recounting the construction and operations of the site from 1950 until now. (Having been here a long time, one of the minor events I was looking for I didn’t find. Tom was part of the design team for a cooling tower on the site. I remember his skepticism regarding how effective the tower might be. As it turned out, he was right to be skeptical – the multi-million dollar tower was never put into operation and was eventually imploded. I was looking for pictures. If they were there, I didn’t find them.)
If you haven’t been to the SRS museum, it’s worth a visit to understand a huge chunk of local history.
Also, a blow-by-blow on the history of SRS was published in the Post and Courier in 2017. Written by Doug Purdue, this article was updated this past June: www.postandcourier.com/news/deadly-legacy-savannah-river-site-near-aiken-one-of-the/article_d325f494-12ff-11e7-9579-6b0721ccae53.html. It’s well written and interesting – definitely worth a read.