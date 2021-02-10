PHRAGMENTS FROM PHYLLIS: A little birthday perspective

I’ve decided if you pay attention and you have the right attitude, every phase of life has its merits.
I came to this realization (maybe not for the first time) last weekend as we celebrated birthdays for three of the five people in my immediate family.
At the last minute I decided that for once I’d try to do something for my husband’s birthday separate from our daughters. Tom’s birthday is the day before the birthday of our twins, Cat and Liz. As a result, his often gets lumped in with the rest. I do try each year to make his favorite dinner and dessert – but the focus is, more often than not, on the girls.
Since his birthday was on Saturday this year, I thought I could do dinner on his birthday, and then we could celebrate Cat and Liz the next day. I invited all our children and grandchildren to dinner, and, much to my delight, Liz and her family decided to drive down from Greenville for the weekend.
With the pandemic still on the move in South Carolina, such things remain complicated. Joy and Mac decided to stay home, in large measure because Joy (a nurse practitioner at CVS Minute Clinic) is still concerned about sharing what she may be exposed to at work. (CVS’s clinics are now doing testing and vaccines. Until recently they had subcontractors doing the testing outside – so Joy could be surer about her exposure.)
So while we didn’t have the younger Britts (and grandchildren Ariah, Thomas and Maddie), we did have Cat and Scott and their kids, Cade and Payton, along with Liz and Vince and Pearce and Clarke.
There are definitely moments when I long for earlier times. I miss the baby stages of my children and grandchildren. Those were simpler times in so many ways. I miss the toddler years. I miss the sweet hands, the immature voices, the ready hugs, the unbridled exuberance, the delight in a simple puzzle or a book or a cookie.
I don’t miss some things. When the girls were little, invariably I’d have to think about a birthday party at home, another one at school – not to mention that I often ended up being the mom responsible for the school Valentine’s Day party only a week later (then I’d have to do it all again two weeks later for Mac’s birthday). The pressure was on to perform my Susie-Homemaker best for those times. I don’t miss the middle- and high-school years of my kids – those were tough times in our household.
At the same time I really do miss soccer games, dance recitals, Scout ceremonies. Some of these I’m reliving through my grandchildren, but right now we don’t have any dancers, and the pandemic has curtailed an awful lot of sporting events. (We do have a couple of budding gymnasts, so I am enjoying those girls as they blossom and grow.)
But what struck me last weekend was how different things are with adult children and grandchildren old enough to want to be away from the adults – and old enough to be trusted somewhat when they’re out of sight for any length of time.
We had truly enjoyable conversation among the adults while the kids only interrupted to perform a fashion show for us. That in itself was a bit nostalgic. Pearce came in with an old Civic Ballet costume that was worn by her mom. Pearce and Clarke showed off outfits I had forgotten – coordinated dresses for Easter or a school May Day celebration, worn by Cat and Liz when they were around 9. It took me back.
As Liz talked about her job as the go-to social media person for Clemson, I was once again struck by how smart, savvy and confident my children have become in their chosen career paths.
So we chatted over a dinner of corned beef and cabbage, Tom’s favorite. Dessert was a mixed bag of coconut cream pie from Buttermilk Sky (if you’re ever in Greenville, check it out – truly delicious), brownies and waffle cone ice cream (also yum), and Tom made his usual for Cat – chocolate mousse á la Julia Child (need I say more – absolutely divine).
Our Greenville kids spent the night, so we celebrated Cat and Liz’s birthdays Sunday. Tom got up and made breakfast for the grandkids – Cade and Payton also spent the night with their younger cousins, and it was nice to have the four of them under our roof. (Since the pandemic started, we’ve seen less of our local grandchildren – Cade and Payton are doing virtual school until the end of the year. I never thought I’d miss having to be on the road by 7 a.m. to get them to school, as I have done once or twice a week in years past – but I do.
As I said, I’m learning to appreciate where I am in life. I have always been a “grow-where-you’re-planted” person, but I’ve usually applied that to actual location. As an SRS wife, I’ve met too many folks through the years who would complain, “Well, when I lived in Pittsburgh (Wilmington, ...), we did...”
Now, I realize that can apply to age, as well. I’m happy to have successful adult children who are making their way in this world and who do take the time to come “home” now and then. I’m happy to have grandchildren who are shining in their own right. And after nearly a year of very close contact with my husband 24/7 for the first time in our lives, I can say I’m happy to be spending it with the life partner I chose a very long time ago.
As to my personal age, I’m likewise happy to be spending my 39th year (again) in this world.
Hey, just because I appreciate where I am today, I still say you’re as young as you feel – and I feel 39 (most of the time, anyway). That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.