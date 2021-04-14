PHRAGMENTS FROM PHYLLIS: A different kind of Masters this year

In case you’re living under a rock, the Masters was last week.
Time was when I really didn’t care. Truth be told, there was a time when I had no clue about the Masters Tournament at all. You see, I grew up in Portsmouth, Va., a town where the only golf course I knew anything about was a public course in a nearby neighborhood called Bide-a-Wee Manor. I grew up in a community built largely for World War II veterans, many of whom came home and went to work as civil servants for one of the many naval facilities in the area. My daddy became an electrician for Oceana Naval Air Base, at the time home of the Blue Angels.
As a result, living in Bide-a-Wee Manor was a dream. Other than the very old homes (mansions to me) in downtown Portsmouth, that golf club was the ideal – seemingly upscale brick homes (mine was not) with immaculately manicured yards and equally lush fairways.
Sometimes friends and I would sneak onto the golf course and hunt for stray golf balls. But that was as close as I came to anything involving golf. My daddy was not a big sports fan. He and I watched the Yankees when they were playing. We’d watch the weekly boxing match. And if Daddy wasn’t wiring houses at Sandbridge Beach (his side job), we’d watch bowling on Saturday afternoon. At the time I could tell you the names and standing of all the top bowlers; I could give you the starting line-up of the Yankees (in those days people like Mickey Mantle and Whitey Ford); but I had no clue about golf on any level.
In fact – and forgive me, because you may have read this before – when my husband was finishing graduate school at NC State, he interviewed with DuPont. After the interview, Tom came home and said, “I think I’m going to take the DuPont job.” Me: “Where?” Tom: At the Savannah River Plant.” Me: Where’s that?” Tom: “In Aiken, S.C.” Me: “Where’s that?” Tom: “Near Augusta, Ga.” Me: “Where’s that?” Tom: “You know, the home of the Masters.” Me: “What’s that?”
And to be honest, it was only when I went to grad school at Wake Forest that I had a vague notion of who Arnold Palmer was. (If you somehow aren’t aware, Arnie attended Wake, though he didn’t graduate from there, and over the years he donated serious support to the Wake golf program.)
After Tom indeed took the job at SRP (now SRS), it would be 20-plus years before I had an opportunity to visit the Augusta National. Again, I didn’t understand, much less care about, the sport. Even now I have trouble remembering the difference between a birdie, an eagle, a double eagle and a bogey. I do realize the first three are good and the last, not so good.
But when I went to work for The Star full time, I learned more about the Masters. The Star had a working press pass from the get-go, I think, but that always went to our sports reporter. Then, as luck would have it, the folks at Augusta National granted us a non-working press pass, which would get another person into The Masters during the practice rounds and the Par 3 event. Since at the time we had one reporter and one editor, I saw no reason not to take advantage.
So I began going to the Masters every year until I retired. And I finally began to understand the mystique surrounding this premier tournament. Still not much of an aficionado of golf, I first was awe-struck by the grounds. The Augusta National really is one of the most beautiful spots on Earth when everything is in bloom.
The atmosphere is like no other. There are people from all over the world – friends, celebrities and myriad nationalities. The fashions are intriguing. I’ve been when the grounds were so wet that the grass was beaten down into mud, and I watched a couple of fashion plates (dressed in the latest sundresses, bold hats and wedge espadrilles) as they slipped in the grass and came up covered in mud. Note to any novices out there: It is better, especially if the weather is not great, to wear tennis shoes or sandals with non-slippery soles, than to wind up muddy all day – or feel compelled to leave because of how you look.
My favorite spot was always in the stands at the 16th hole. Anyone who’s been to the Masters knows that on practice days the players often skip their ball over the water and joke with the crowd. I’ve seen a couple of holes-in-one made that way. That hole is also near a large stand of native azaleas in orange and yellows, just beautiful.
The food was always fun. My favorites are egg salad and pimento cheese sandwiches. (Rumor has it the for a time the North Augusta High School culinary students were responsible for the pimento cheese.)
This year I really envied those lucky enough to get tickets. I never went from hole to hole because I’m not good with crowds, but I understand with the limited number of patrons you could get up close and personal with your favorite golfers without being elbow-to-elbow with hundreds of others. That would be a dream come true. I actually taught Kevin Kisner at Mead Hall, so he has a special place in my heart. I’d love to watch him in person someday. I was lucky enough one year to be standing at the putting green when Tiger Woods came up to hit a few balls,.
I’m sure everyone who attended was happy for the smaller crowds.
Thank you, Augusta National, for making the best of a weird situation this year. And as much as I would love to be at the Augusta National in a thinner crowd, I really hope that next year is back to normal.