PHRAGMENTS FROM PHYLLIS: A break in the pandemic monotony

Last week we decided to return to a certain level of normalcy during this ongoing pandemic. We visited Tom’s sisters in Virginia. Both of my sisters-in-law have maintained a certain level of isolation, so we felt pretty safe in going there for a few days.
Tom’s middle sister, Deb, has gone from feast to famine in the last two months, and Tom wanted to spend a little time with her. In November Deb was busy taking care of her two grandchildren most weekdays and watching over her dad and her mother-in-law, both of whom had moved into an assisted living facility. Then their dad fell and died. Her mother-in-law died a couple of days later. And Deb’s younger daughter, the mother of the grandchildren, moved her family to Hawaii – all in the course of one week. So Tom’s sister went from busy, busy, busy to, well, nothing. As a result, Deb wasn’t in the mood to make too much of Christmas.
So Tom resolved to go to see her as soon as we could get our act together.
It was a lovely visit. Because of the pandemic we spent a lot of time together and not much time running around, as we often do on such trips. Tom and Deb and Jane had some loose ends to tie up regarding their dad’s estate. Most things had been done - and had gone surprisingly smoothly – but they had to all go to the bank to finalize the disposition of a small account that was their dad’s. And they spent one afternoon going through old photos. They experience demonstrated how important it is to write names on photos – or in 2021 to rename your digital photos with the names of the people in the photo – if you don’t know how, just Google it.
I was also reminded how important it is to double- and triple-check details. Deb discovered too late that one set of papers mistakenly listed Tom as Thomas Brinkley (Deb’s last name). The good news is that as executor of the estate, Deb could proceed without needing to change all that paperwork officially. Unfortunately her husband wasn’t so lucky. Cy is still trying to finalize everything with his mother’s estate because the funeral home had written her Social Security number down incorrectly on the papers for the death certificate. Cy didn’t notice the mistake until the paperwork had already been sent in, so he was having to start over. And anyone who’s been through this process knows you can’t do anything without sending an official death certificate to everyone involved – banks, life insurance companies, retirement entities, etc.
I had a bit of detail to take care of, as well. It’s been eight years since my mother died, and I confess I had not been to the gravesite since the funeral. (I’ve always been of the opinion that the person isn’t there anyway, so I can remember them without going to where their earthly body resides.) Well, I’m glad I went. I thought I had taken care of all the details regarding burial in 2013; however, my mother’s grave marker still had no death date on it. I was able, at least, to see to that detail.
We also had a chance to visit my one cousin who still lives in the town where I grew up. Donnie and his brother, Ricky, were the brothers I never had. Rick died two years ago, but we saw Donnie. I was reminded how much Tom and I really like the person he became as an adult. It also reminded me of something I have said to my own children many times. I keep telling them that your cousins are your first real friends and that I pray even when I’m gone they continue to get my seven grandchildren together. Right now they really love their times together, and I love watching them interact with such obvious affection. It does my heart good.
The one “touristy” thing we did do was to visit a museum that I didn’t know existed in Virginia Beach. The Military Aviation Museum has one of the largest collections of World War I and World War II military aircraft around – all owned by a private collector and most of which still actually fly. Until the pandemic the museum hosted air shows each year where visitors can see these examples of American, British, French and even German planes in flight – and could even go on a flight in one of the planes. This is a great attraction for adults and children alike. The docents are mostly pilots themselves, some even pilots for the air shows and all very knowledgeable. And when the kids tire of the airplanes, they can visit the “Jerrasic (sic) Park,” located on the property. There’s a collection of dinosaur sculptures that attracts the attention of many a youngster – and even a dinosaur scavenger hunt with prizes for kids. (Yes, this seems random. What dinosaurs have to do with aircraft I’m really not sure.)
And what visit to the coast would be complete without some seafood? I had a terrific crab cake at the Pirate’s Cove. Yum.
The only dark spot in the week came when Tom’s younger sister, Jane, and her husband sadly had to say goodbye to their dog, Q-tip, who had been a part of their family for the last 15 years. They were heartbroken. As anyone with pets will attest, your animals are a very real part of the family, and even when a pet has lived a wonderful life, it’s hard to say goodbye.
Now we’re safely back home, and by the time you read this, we should have gotten our first COVID-19 vaccine.
I’m just hoping the sadness of the last couple of months is done for Tom’s family, and they all can begin to heal. I realize that loss is never forgotten, but I’d like to be able to see beyond the sorrow and to be reminded of what wonderful lives those we’ve lost were able to live. I’m now trying to focus on the good times.