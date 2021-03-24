PHRAGMENTS FROM PHYLLIS: 4 days of annoyance – but I’m free, at last

I just spent four days somewhat incapacitated, but it’s given me a new perspective on what life must be like for those with permanent encumbrances.
I had surgery on my wrist last Wednesday. It was minor – carpal tunnel release – but it was something that needed to be done. It was supposed to be done last year, but you can guess what happened there.
Anyway, in this world of perpetual dependence on iPads and iPhones and touch-screen computers, I suspect there’s a whole world of folks who will likely need such a remedy somewhere down the line. Who knew when I gave up teaching for newspapers that all those hours every day with repetitive pressure in my wrists as I typed would result in the need for surgery? I certainly didn’t think about that, but then who would?
It’s an easy problem to diagnose. You can tell you have a problem when occasional numbness in your fingers becomes frequent or constant numbness, tingling and such.
But it’s an easy fix as well. March a year ago, my surgeon and I decided it was time. After the initial wave of the worldwide pandemic, the doctor began to do some surgeries in the practice’s in-house surgical center – with major attention to safety and cleanliness.
So I started with my left hand. It seemed that would be easy, since I am right-handed. And some of you may recall the surgery itself was pretty much a cake-walk. The biggest problems I had were having to take my nail polish off and getting my rings off before the procedure.
Having survived those traumas and now having had both COVID-19 vaccines, I decided I was ready to get the right hand taken care of.
What I didn’t think about was that I am a very – read that, extremely – right-handed person. I confess long ago I took a test in Parade magazine to see how ambidextrous I am. The result was this: “You’re lucky if you can pick up a dime off the floor with your left hand.”
Yes, I’ve had a broken arm – the left one. Yes, I’ve had a cyst removed – from my left wrist. But I’ve never really had anything that limited use of my right hand – until now.
The only frame of reference was the surgery on my left wrist, probably 25 years ago. In those days they bandaged up you whole forearm and hand like a mummy – my entire fist was covered for a week. Think about trying to drive with no left hand available. (I confess that time it came when a celebration was planned for my dad’s 75th birthday, so I drove a couple hundred miles with the huge bandage on my hand. But again, it was my left hand.)
Now, the good news is twofold – they don’t cover up your fingers anymore (it looks more like a soft cast with fingers free), and the bandage that covers most of your hand and forearm only has to stay on for four days.
The bad news is that if you’re as right-handed as I, you’re going to find this a real inconvenience. Try opening a jar without your right hand. Try pulling up your tights without the use of your right hand. Try brushing your teeth without getting toothpaste all over your face. Try eating with a fork in your non-dominant hand. And, not to get too graphic, but try to wipe with the wrong hand. (Yes, I realize there are parts of the world where this activity is relegated to the left hand, because it’s considered “unclean,” but in America we tend to go with the hand that’s the most, well, dexterous.)
And try writing. I knew I was in trouble when, before the surgery, the nurse asked for the umpteenth time which wrist was to be operated on, then handed me a marker (to my left hand) and said, “Write ‘yes’ on the palm of the hand to be operated on.” Write? With my left hand? I said, “You realize no one will be able to read it, don’t you?” But I guess as long as they saw some kind of marking made by my hand that they were safe from being sued for doing surgery on the wrong extremity. What a litigious world we live in today. (I also had to listen and agree several times to a recording in which the doctor asked, “Do you want a carpal tunnel release procedure on your right wrist, do you?” For those of us who are church-goers, the phrasing reminded me of the litany often used in baptisms, confirmations, ordinations, weddings, etc. – “Do you promise to ..., do you?”) I found it funny; they found it necessary.
So for four days, I had to figure out how to bathe or simply wash my hands without getting the bandage wet, without involving my right hand – and forget about washing my hair.
I was thrilled to see Sunday come. Exactly four days post surgery – pretty much to the minute – I removed the cumbersome bandage and relished in the freedom it gave me. Yes, my hand is still sore, but just knowing that if I want to, I can do whatever doesn’t hurt with my right hand, is so satisfying.
So if anyone else is facing such an incapacitation, no matter how temporary, know that I feel your pain – and if you need help cutting your meat, just call me.
My right hand is now functional, and I’ll be glad to help.