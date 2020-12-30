Letter to the Editor: TNR is a good thing

TNR (trap, neuter, return – to their outside home) is a humane and successful program that helps manage the cat overpopulation in communities all over the country without euthanasia.
The program is limited to community cats already living outdoors on their own. Without TNR, these cats would continue to breed excessively since there is no owner to get these cats fixed.
TNR simply allows those cats living in their natural habitats to continue to do so and reduces the risk of overpopulation and all its ensuing problems as well as eliminates nuisance behaviors associated with nonfixed cats.
In 2016 Aiken County passed a resolution to implement a return-to-field program. It has been highly successful and a life saving program for thousands of outdoor community cats.
Jennifer Miller
FOTAS President