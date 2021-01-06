Letter to the Editor: Someone needs you

No matter what you may think, feel or sense, someone needs you.
Never before has this simple statement had more significance or overwhelmed me more.
Are you one who may be feeling, more than ever, during these frightening and perilous times the world is experiencing, that you just don't really matter anymore? Are you one who has a tough time getting through Christmases, in general, and feeling more than ever you're just not important to the world at large or to anyone anymore?
I, myself, am sometimes blessed with a sign from my higher power, very early in the morning, it's time to rise out of bed and, perhaps, take pen in hand once again.
Another stimulus to write again was a recent essay I read the day after Christmas, "Who Needs Me?” by Mike Wittmer in Our Daily Bread.
Wittmer wrote of an old couple being overheard on an airplane by a gentleman a few rows away. It was a red-eye flight, and the listener heard the woman say, “It's not true that no one needs you anymore,” after hearing her husband murmur he wished he was dead.
The listener, upon leaving the plane at the end of its flight, was even more stunned when he saw that the old man he'd overheard was a world-famous hero. How had this man, known for his exploits of courage long ago, sunk into such despair?
I am about to enter my 80th year. Like some of you oldsters, I've been wondering if I make a difference in this world anymore. No, I haven't been contemplating suicide, or even close to it, but I do have to receive signs from someone, anyone, that I still matter on this Earth, where life seems to hold so little value during the past few years. Most of my friends and admirers are gone; I'm elated they didn't have to experience this terrible pandemic.
It really helps when my God lets me know in some way that He still values my life and reminds me that I do matter in this world today. A dear Canadian friend and reader asked me yesterday in a Christmas card if I still wrote “those inspiring” columns that she gives me credit for. Hopefully she's not the only one who feels that way.
All, or any of these signs, remind me, in almost dramatic fashion, that someone still needs me in some way. I trust, reader, that you too may be able to take a good look at yourself, perhaps pray and reflect upon the good things you have to offer as we enter 2021. Hopefully you'll come to the realization that your life really does matter.
Wittmer continued: “Your great victories may lie in the rear-view mirror. You may feel your life has peaked, or that it never did ... The battles may seem smaller, the stakes less profound, but there are still others who need you. ... They're your purpose, the reason, you're still here.”
Happy New Year.
Ray Willis
Aiken