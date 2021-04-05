Letter: North Augusta's bait and switch

Do you remember the old consumer warnings about “bait and switch” – an unscrupulous business would advertise an unbelievable deal that was never available, but they would be happy to up-sell you the super deluxe model for more money? Well, welcome to the city of North Augusta.
In 2016 the city prepared financial statements showing how the Riverside Village development could pay for the stadium and parking decks without funding from other sources, by using $12 million in cash and borrowing $60 million, proving the income from the development would cover the debt service (the bait).When it came time to borrow the money six months later, they used no cash and borrowed $69 million (the switch). Borrowing more money increased the total debt payment over 30 years by 22%, or $27 million.
The city said it would use TIF funding (new private construction would pay for the city's stadium and parking decks) so no one's taxes would go up (the bait). The city used TIF funding and then added more debt by mortgaging City Hall, the fancy word for it is installment purchase revenue bonds (the switch). Under TIF funding, if the project didn't work out financially, the city could default on the bonds and the creditors would foreclose on a stadium and parking decks. Now, if the city defaults the creditors can foreclose on City Hall. No politician would allow that requiring the raising of taxes or starving other city requirements (pay raises, additional police, etc.), (the switch).
The city asserted the accommodation taxes from just the Crowne Plaza hotel would help pay the debt service (the bait). Now the city tells creditors ALL the accommodation taxes from the entire city are available to pay the debt service (the switch) – robbing from other city requirements.
You want to be mayor? Play it straight with the taxpayers!
Fred Ilardi
North Augusta