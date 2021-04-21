Letter: American Legion Post 71 function was well attended

American Legion, Jesse C. Lynch Post 71's first spaghetti dinner was held last Thursday evening. It was not only, delicious, but also, well attended by a gregarious and thankful group. There were over 40 legionnaires, auxiliary members, spouses and guests in attendance.
Several distinguished legionnaires were also there, I'm sure; I couldn't name them all. Recent past commander, Ralph Wainright, and his ever-caring wife, Carolyn, were there. Of course, our hard-working current commander, Kevin Joy, could be observed. Commander Joy deserves so much of the credit for keeping our post up and running. His right hand throughout most of the pandemic era has been my good friend Bill Angell.
I still remember when Bill was a newbie asking me questions a few years ago about the running of the post and the Ceremonial Corps when we sat together at Wednesday morning breakfasts.
It was great being able to hug or be hugged and not worry about spreading COVID-19. Some of us wore masks until we ate. I imagine all of us enjoyed our newfound freedom to mask or not mask.
As usual, chief spaghetti-maker Ed Vanderhoff and his motley crew of Bill Angell, Glen Schmolze and others worked hard and diligently in order to serve this fine and savory meal.
Also, sorry to say, not enough willing volunteers assisted with preparing and serving the meal, so Bruce Campbell stepped up to take his place at the end of the line of servers. He was well needed.
For me, the dinner was special, as I haven't been able to attend many Legion functions of late, and my wife Judy and I were made to feel welcome. I can't remember a time when so many of my veteran buddies and some of their spouses came over to our table to say hello and “Welcome back.”
What a pleasure to be with so many who also love serving God and country!
One of my greeters was the state of South Carolina's First (American Legion) Commander Ron Price and his lovely wife Carolyn. Commander Price will be sworn in as the state's leading American Legionnaire when he takes over the reins of conducting all state American Legion business and personnel from current State Commander Walt Richardson. I have had the pleasure of working with Commander Richardson. We also are both retired public school teachers with many, many years of teaching experience and many years serving in the American Legion.
From my vantage point, a fine night was had by all; and there were more than enough raffle ticket prizes to be awarded with many happy recipients.
Judy and I are looking forward to the next spaghetti meal scheduled for May.
Ray Willis
Public Affairs Officer, Post 71