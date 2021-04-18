CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: Words that give grace

Communication can be tricky. We can usually identify defensiveness in others, but our efforts to avoid criticism ourselves presents a difficult challenge. On one hand, while we may think we are offering constructive criticism, the recipient may not easily see the grace in our words. Likewise, in our rush to defend ourselves, we may miss the kindhearted intent and concern of others. Respect for feelings provides a foundation. Notice Stephen Covey’s insight: “When you show deep empathy toward others, their defensive energy goes down, and positive energy replaces it.” “So that your words may give grace to those who hear” (Ephesians 4:29 b).
