CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: Words are important

I read about a ministry student who took too seriously the verse in Matthew about giving an account for every idle word on judgment day. He overly scrutinized his words and always presented a serious demeanor. A concerned minister reached out and helped the young man by informing him that a joyful word is never an idle word. When Jesus spoke about idle words, he was holding those accountable who called Him demon possessed. Words are important. “Let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be acceptable in Your sight, O Lord, my strength and my Redeemer” (Psalm 19:14).
