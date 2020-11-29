CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: With all my heart

I believe that gratitude enriches our lives and helps those around us. When we witness genuine gratefulness in others, we receive encouragement to look at our own lives in new and more grateful ways. Helen Keller said, “So much has been given to me; I have no time to ponder over that which has been denied.” Her powerful words prompt us to give thought to what dominates our outlook. Someone shared the insight that gratitude is something we want to express, not something we feel we have to do. “I will give thanks to you, LORD, with all my heart” (Psalm 9:1).
