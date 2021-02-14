CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: We are not alone

When God called Moses to lead the Israelites out of bondage, Moses tried five times to convince God that he was not the right man for the job. Moses experienced many feelings, and fear led that list. The account of Moses explaining his inadequacy to perform this task shows us that we can be honest before God when we feel hesitant about giving of ourselves in new situations. Notice God’s promise: “But Moses said to God, ‘Who am I that I should go to Pharaoh and bring the Israelites out of Egypt?’ And God said, ‘I will be with you…’”(Exodus 3: 11-12a).
