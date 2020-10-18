CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: Victory formation

In a close football game, fans can relax when they see their well-protected quarterback take a knee and allow the clock to run out in order to preserve the win. Although this victory formation does not please the losing team, it represents an achievement for the winners. In sports and in other daily arenas we have winners and losers, but I believe that even losing teams can have members who possess winning spirits. We can all choose to have personal victory formations in our lives. “But thanks be to God! He gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ” (I Corinthians 15:57).