CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: Using our energy for good

I heard a statement that resonates in my heart: “When we admit to something that is bothering us, we begin to heal and we can move on and learn from it.” This reminds us that we often use much energy in suppressing feelings and sometimes even hide them from ourselves through a variety of diversions. When we work hard to keep memories at bay, we benefit from remembering that God loves us and desires our openness toward him as we travel the healing journey. “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest” (Matthew 11:28).
top story