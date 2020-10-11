CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: Turning the other cheek

Almost every day I enjoy reading a few comic strips and benefit from the humor and lighthearted perspective they provide. An example of this occurred when the parson observed Doc treating the face of Snuffy Smith. He said to Snuffy’s wife, Loweezy, “Snuffy has got to l’arn to turn the other cheek.” Loweezy sadly replied, “But that’d double the bill, Parson.” Obviously, they did not want to incur the medical costs of two injured cheeks. Turning the other cheek does cost us, but Jesus said, “If anyone slaps you on the right cheek, turn to them the other cheek also” (Matthew 5:39b).