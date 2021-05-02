CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: The windows of heaven will open

Someone read the words on my shirt which represent the theme of a church retreat I have attended for many years. They originate from the prophet Malachi, author of the last book in the Old Testament, who spoke about the people’s negligence in following God’s laws. Many individuals were hoarding and refusing to contribute to alleviate the needs of others, but the affirmation on my shirt shows how God responds when we open our hearts and share our resources: “I will open the windows of heaven for you.” The promise then continues, “and flood you with blessing after blessing” (Malachi 3:10b).
top story