CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: The promise of hope

Have you ever lost hope when you saw no resolution to distressing problems? Perhaps our answers fall somewhere in the middle because we realize the necessity of hope and the pain of watching it slip away. Sometimes we just need a little encouragement to keep optimism alive. Alfred Tennyson lived over a century ago but his words inspire us in 2021: “Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering ‘it will be happier.’” The prophet Jeremiah, over two millennia ago, also shared God’s promise not to bring harm but “plans to give you hope and a future” (Jeremiah 29:11b).
