CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: The power of remembering

The ability to retrieve memories stands as one of our great blessings in life. We have personal memories that help us to better understand our lives and hopefully make us stronger. As a nation, our memories and those of our elders enable us to gain perspective and appreciation for our past. Sometimes both personal and national memories bring pain and we seek grace and comfort to navigate these experiences. Memorial Day invites us to remember and thank God for those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our liberty. Our freedom today reflects their commitment. For them, “I am grateful to God” (II Timothy 1:3a).
