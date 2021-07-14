CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: The joy of commitment

Someone compared an individual with a wavering sense of commitment to a baseball player who attempts to steal second base while keeping his foot on first. This word picture focuses on how persons can deprive themselves of the joy of commitment by clinging to things that feel safe. Anytime we commit ourselves to something or someone, we encounter a risk; refusal to take it means that we never fully love. While the Bible describes this instability as a wave tossed at sea, it also points to faith as the answer: “But when you ask, you must believe and not doubt” (James 1:6a).
