CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: Summer memories bring gratitude

As a youngster in the 1950s, I spent occasional summer periods at my grandmother’s home in Pickens County. I looked forward to these visits and always felt love and contentment in her cozy house near the creek and rolling hills. We would sometimes walk the half-mile distance to Uncle Dan’s store and buy large oatmeal cookies which sold for a penny. His welcoming store, with plenty of soft drinks, candy and a checkerboard, ranked as one of my favorite places. “For everything God created is good, and nothing is to be rejected if it is received with thanksgiving” (I Timothy 4:4).
top story