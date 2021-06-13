CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: Straight talk on love

When we describe love as “a many splendored thing,” we acknowledge that love’s meaning cannot be captured in a simple definition. We discover new aspects of love as we move through life, and it is not unusual for persons to have regrets about past selfish behavior that brought disruption and pain. This insight frees us to grasp new opportunities to grow in love and to understand more ways to share it. The Bible’s “love chapter” gives us straight talk on love: “It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs” (I Corinthians 13:5).
