CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: Staying awake and alert

In 1819, Washington Irving published a short story about Rip Van Winkle sleeping for 20 years in the Catskill Mountains during the American Revolution. Imagine if someone had slept through the events of our world over the last 18 months. This person would face stark surprises and incredible realities. It occurs to me, however, that simply staying awake does not guarantee that we realize the needs and concerns around us. Sometimes these unobserved situations are quite close to home and call us to practice alertness, diligence, and care. “Stay awake, stand firm in your faith, be brave, be strong” (Corinthians 16:13).
