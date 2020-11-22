CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: Sharing positive messages

“Be grateful; give thanks; eat pie.” I saw these words on a yard marker, and they prompted me to feel gratitude for the positive signs and banners in our area. What if someone posted a sign worded this way: “Be detestable; do not give thanks; eat no pie”? While such a message would capture attention, it would also dampen rather than lift our spirits. Life consists of more than words, but we all need loving and positive messages in our lives. May you experience God’s peace and joy today! “Let your conversation be always full of grace, seasoned with salt” (Colossians 4:6).
