CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: Service to God and country

When religious leaders approached Jesus with a question about paying taxes, he knew that they wanted to set a trap for him. If he affirmed the responsibility to pay tribute to Caesar, some would accuse him of supporting a cruel dictator. If he encouraged others to avoid this responsibility, he would face backlash from government authorities. Jesus, using this encounter to teach about serving God and country, asked for a coin and inquired whose picture appeared on it: “Caesar’s,” they replied. Then he said to them, “So give back to Caesar what is Caesar’s, and to God what is God’s” (Matthew 22:21).
