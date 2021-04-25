CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: Seasons of life

“Nature gives to every time and season some beauties of its own; and from morning to night, as from the cradle to the grave, it is but a succession of changes so gentle and easy that we can scarcely mark their progress.” These words from Charles Dickens invite us to observe with gratitude the subtle progress of each season. They also emphasize that every season of our lives has beauty worth acknowledging and celebrating. Have we looked for beauty in our season of life today? “There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens” (Ecclesiastes 3:1).
