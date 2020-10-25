You have permission to edit this article.
CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: Respect for each other

Joe Lusk
Joe Lusk

 Submitted photo

“If we lose love and self respect for each other, this is how we finally die.” Maya Angelou’s strong words sum up the negative consequences of disrespect. Can a person have respect for individuals with different views about religion, sports or public affairs? I hope we can all answer in the affirmative because we disagree often about such matters. You and I have the privilege of listening carefully and then thinking and praying in order to arrive at our own conclusions. Our emotions play a part in our views, and conflict surfaces quickly when feelings rule. “Show proper respect to everyone” (I Peter 2:17a).