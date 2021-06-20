CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: Remember the long road

Before they entered the promised land, Moses admonished the Israelites to obey the commandments they had received from God. He also encouraged them to remember how God had led them faithfully and taught them crucial lessons during their long journey in the wilderness. This shows us that looking at our past can add perspective to the present. All of us can benefit by reflecting on how God's grace and mercy have brought us to this moment. “Remember the long road on which the Lord your God led you during these forty years in the desert so he could humble you” (Deuteronomy 8:2a).
