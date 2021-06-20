CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: Remember the long road

North Augusta, SC (29841)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.