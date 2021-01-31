CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: Love overcomes hatred

Seventy-six years ago the liberation of Auschwitz, Nazi Germany’s largest concentration camp in Poland, occurred. Over a million people, mostly Jews, were killed in a barbaric attempt at extermination. We pray for survivors and honor the memories of those who died in these atrocities. Several years ago I visited the Holocaust museum in Washington, D.C., and I recommend it to all who want a world that never forgets the past and in which love overcomes hatred. “We know that we have passed from death to life, because we love each other. Anyone who does not love remains in death” (I John 3:14-15).
