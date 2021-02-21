CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: Light overcomes darkness

I read a bride’s account of a beam of light having accented her wedding service. Just as the minister invited the couple to the altar, a ray of sunshine burst through the window and flooded the three of them with brightness. She indicated that after two decades, many individuals still remember that moment that seemed to offer God’s promise of blessing upon their marriage. The Bible proclaims that God’s light shines on our pathways and overcomes the darkness in our hearts and lives. God’s light provides a spiritual compass. “God is light; in him there is no darkness at all” (I John 1:5b).
