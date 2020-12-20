CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: Light, light, light!

When the choir sang “Do You Hear What I Hear?” I loved the special emphasis on the phase: “He will bring us goodness and light.” The singers concluded by lifting their voices in crescendo with “light, light, light!” This week we experience the start of winter with the shortest day of the year. Darkness comes quickly and Christmas lights provide a welcome and peaceful reprieve. Darkness occurs in many forms and wields harmful influence in our world, but love and light always overcome darkness. “When Jesus spoke again to the people, he said, ‘I am the light of the world’” (John 8:12a).
top story