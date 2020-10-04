CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: Lessons from autumn

We often describe the autumn season as an in-between time when we do not have extremely hot or cold temperatures. While this view contains some truth, we know that we can never say never about weather predictions. We can say, however, that many of us live with great anticipation about the arrival of this refreshing and lovely three-month period. William Cullen Bryant called autumn “the year’s last, loveliest smile.” The trees teach us that beauty often becomes greater near the end of the journey. “He made the moon to mark the seasons, and the sun knows when to go down” (Psalm 104:19).
