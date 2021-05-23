CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: Keeping our dreams alive and well

The calendar reminds me that I graduated from college 50 years ago this month. I recall having a bad dream before graduation day in which the registrar refused to confirm my eligibility for graduation. Thankfully, I did graduate and my parents gave me a card which quoted Wilfred A. Peterson’s words about good dreams: “Never allow your dreams to die.” I am grateful that I have accomplished some of my dreams; I pray that all of us will keep our dreams alive and well. “But as for you, be strong and not give up, for your work will be rewarded” (2 Chronicles 15:7).
