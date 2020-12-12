CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: Joyful Christmas music

Some people say that they could enjoy listening to Christmas music all year long. I hold the view that our anticipation for these festive sounds helps make them even better. Also, many songs enable us to appreciate specific aspects of this holy season. Important truths often become more clear to us through the power of music. I love a variety of Christmas music, but “Joy to the World” usually leads the list when I sing carols. “But the angel said to them, ‘Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people’” (Luke 2:10).
