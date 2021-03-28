You have permission to edit this article.
CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: Inner healing and peace

Joe Lusk
Joe Lusk

 Submitted photo

I recall overhearing a conversation in the breakfast room of a hotel. A younger man in a wheelchair and an older one at a separate table began to converse. The elder began to speak about God’s healing power and how this could happen for the younger man. As the elder persisted along this line, I noticed how the younger man listened and replied with respect. Just observing his demeanor encouraged me, and it occurred to me that he radiated clear evidence of inner healing and peace. “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness” (Galatians 5:22).

