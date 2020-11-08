CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: Good intentions and a good laugh

An observant neighbor called the homeowners who were out of town for the weekend to report someone moving around in their yard. It appeared that the individual did not arrive in an automobile, creating more suspicion of a possible intruder. The perceived prowler received a call from the homeowner, his son, asking if he was currently on the property and he received an affirmative answer. The father had walked to the home to make sure the outside drainage pump was working well. Good intentions all around and a good laugh for all! “A cheerful heart is good medicine” (Proverbs 22:17a).
