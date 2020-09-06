CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: God's presence always brings light

Taking a break from riding my bicycle in the coastal town, I sat on a park bench for a few minutes. Soon I heard the beautiful chimes from a nearby church ringing forth the powerful hymn, “Be Thou My Vision,” written over a thousand years ago. I love the concluding lines of the first verse: “Thou my best thought, by day or by night; waking or sleeping, Thy presence my light.” God’s presence always brings light. “This is the message we have heard from him and declare to you: God is light; in him there is no darkness at all” (I John 1:5).
