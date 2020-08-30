CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: Giving 100%

The staffer at Yellowstone National Park stated that Wyoming contains 97% of the park while the states of Idaho and Montana claim 2% and 1% respectively. I remembered the old Sanka commercials which proudly described their coffee as 97% caffeine free. Coaches and athletes have attempted to raise the bar by talking about giving 110%. One politician pledged 200% support for another candidate till he changed his mind. Jesus asks us to give 100%. “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength” (Mark 12:30).
