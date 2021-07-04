CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: Freedom is incompatible with fear

We cannot fully celebrate any occasion when we feel the burden of fear in our hearts. Fear drags down the spirit and prevents a full view of blessings and opportunities. True freedom does not infringe on the rights of others, but it generates our power to act or think as we desire without unnecessary restraint. Freedom is incompatible fear. President Harry Truman described it well: "America was not built on fear. America was built on courage, on imagination and an unbeatable determination to do the job at hand.” “And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free” (John 8:32).
top story