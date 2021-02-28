CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: February memories

Three special days seem to stand out in the short month of February: Groundhog Day, Valentine’s Day and Presidents Day. I think, however, of Feb. 24 when February comes. My father was born in Pickens County on that day in 1912. As the oldest of five children of a widowed mother, he likely experienced more than his share of hard times, but he chose a life of service to God and others. February offers me a special opportunity to remember his humor, his smile and his commitment. “I will give thanks to you, Lord, with all my heart” (Psalm 9:1a).
