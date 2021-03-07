CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: Experiencing God's presence

When considering those times and places we associate with God’s presence, we often mention sanctuaries and peaceful nature settings. We may recall feeling the nearness of God in times of physical stress and pain, including war and combat zones, but what about the ordinary and routine periods of life? When we focus on the small occurrences, we discover that God has provided His presence every day. Sometimes we just need to stop and recognize it. “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose” (Romans 8:28).
